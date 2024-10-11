​First responder: on Maldives-India ties

Nearly a year after his election, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu made his first bilateral visit to Delhi, seen as an attempt to mend fences with Delhi. India was not his first bilateral destination, a tradition leaders of friendly neighbouring countries observe, although Mr. Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met briefly at a summit in the UAE in December 2023 and he attended Mr. Modi’s swearing-in in June. Tensions between India and Maldives were originally a consequence of Mr. Muizzu’s Presidential campaign, that was built on the opposition’s “India Out” campaign. Next came a controversy that pitched tourism in Lakshadweep as an alternative to the Maldives following criticism of Mr. Modi by Maldivian Ministers that led to a “Boycott Maldives” campaign in India. Mr. Muizzu’s decision to travel to Turkey, China and the UAE before he came to India also rankled. Even as Mr. Muizzu said he would pursue a “Maldives first” policy, critics in New Delhi grew concerned over Male’s economic initiatives and defence pact with China. Amidst the change in regimes in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, India has been under some fire over its Neighbourhood First policy, further fuelled by this perceived distancing from the Maldives. As Mr. Modi and Mr. Muizzu held their first formal bilateral negotiations, some of the work in smoothening their path had been done. After India acceded to Mr. Muizzu’s demand that Indian troops stationed in the Maldives since 2012, for aircraft maintenance, be replaced by technical personnel, both sides turned course, with their Foreign Ministers exchanging visits and new joint projects being announced. India’s decision to extend $100 million in SBI subscriptions of Maldivian T-bills enabled Male to make its debt service payments at a time it was in danger of defaulting. Mr. Muizzu has also softened his rhetoric and sacked the Ministers who were critical of Mr. Modi.

India’s extension of $400 million in support and Indian ₹3,000 crore in a currency swap arrangement has shored up Male’s record-low currency reserves. The joint announcement of infrastructure projects, Free Trade Agreement talks, and the outline of a vision statement on a comprehensive and maritime security partnership to be concluded indicate a change. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, Mr. Muizzu made a strong case for the return of Indian tourists to previous levels, and offered more avenues for investment and employment. The turnaround is welcome news, given the historic relationship, and shows how sensitive and subtle diplomacy can surpass muscular posturing and brash statements. This also allows the natural logic of close geography to reassert itself, which has ensured that India is always, as Mr. Modi put it, the “first responder” for the Maldives in times of need.

