​Ending the tragedy: On the Manipur crisis, a solution

The adage “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” holds true for Manipur. It has been more than a year and a half since ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the State. The initial clashes resulted in scores of deaths, and, since then, parts of the State, many of which are under the effective control of security forces, have witnessed sporadic but intense incidents of violence. Despite this, there has been little effort toward peace or reconciliation. Even areas such as Jiribam, which initially escaped the violence, are now engulfed in conflict, as recent events have shown. The situation in Manipur is no longer just about identifying who triggered the violence or what administrative steps are needed to stop it. The violence has spiralled to the point where ethnic divisions have become entrenched in the social fabric of the State. Every act of violence now leads to calls for retribution against entire communities, from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo sides. Armed non-state actors, some of whom are openly or covertly supported by elected representatives, seem to control the situation, while civil society groups are marginalised.

This descent into chaos in one of India’s most culturally rich and diverse border States has unfolded rapidly under the watch of an incompetent and indifferent government, which has failed to take responsibility or implement any meaningful solutions. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his cabinet have long lost credibility due to their mishandling of the crisis. The Union government, too, shares the blame for allowing the situation to persist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained largely silent on the issue, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has avoided taking any decisive action to address the crisis, presumably to avoid upsetting the political balance in the State. The role of security forces, while important, cannot be the sole solution to an ethnic conflict of this nature. What is required is political will and the ability to advance meaningful dialogue that can bring the community representatives closer to finding a compromise. The Union government’s refusal to even consider a change in leadership, as suggested by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally, the National People’s Party (NPP), has only allowed the situation to fester. The NPP’s withdrawal of support from the government signals a growing recognition that the current leadership is not capable of addressing the crisis. It is now clear that a leadership change is necessary to chart a new course for Manipur. A political solution can be based only on consensus and compromise and these are impossible with a government headed by a partisan politician who is hoping to benefit from a polarisation of people on communal lines.