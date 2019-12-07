Yediyurappa likely to emerge stronger after byelection results

The Bharatiya Janata Party, after the byelections to 15 seats of the Legislative Assembly brought about by its ‘Operation Lotus’, is expected to gain a majority in the 224-member Legislative Assembly and this will translate into a very important victory to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Indications are that the strength of the BJP, with the new entrants, will be way above the half-way mark of 113 and this number should suffice for Mr. Yediyurappa to remain in power. This is the second round of ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka, with the first being in 2008 when the BJP fell short of a simple majority by three seats. The BJP then won five of the eight seats which went for the bypolls. In a way, it is the BJP which invented the art of circumventing the anti-defection law brought forth in the country with the insertion of the 10th schedule by virtue of an amendment to the Constitution and incidentally, Karnataka has hogged the limelight in both these important developments in the country.

The larger question now is that even if the BJP gains a majority after the results are announced on December 9, will it be successful in holding on to its newly gained strength and will the government be successful in holding on to office till the completion of the term of the present Assembly. It is highly unlikely since there are many factors which can come into play, including a serious dissent within the BJP over the preference being extended to the defectors who neither have loyalty to the party nor to its ideology and are with Mr. Yediyurappa only to help themselves.

Mr. Yediyurappa is capable of holding the party together but he needs a free hand to do so wherein the party legislators have to be provided with money and power to stay in the BJP or else some of them may even cross over to the Janata Dal (S) or the Congress. The BJP high command is stated to have given a free hand to Mr. Yediyurappa to bring about a victory of the party candidates in the byelections, but it is highly unlikely that the party central leadership will continue to extend such support in the long run since it is more than evident that it is keen on easing out the Chief Minister from the saddle of power.

In his last stint in power when the BJP ruled the State for a full term of the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Yediyurappa, after being compelled to resign, handed over charge to D.V. Sadananda Gowda in 2011, who thereafter passed on the baton to Jagadish Shettar. Both Mr. Gowda and Mr. Shettar were the choice of Mr. Yediyurappa and to this day the latter enjoys a similar popularity, particularly among the dominant Lingayat community which constitutes the backbone of the State BJP.

With a victory in the byelections, the Chief Minister is expected to emerge much stronger and being one of the senior most leaders of the party, his words and decisions carry weight. Thus, Mr. Yediyurappa cannot be wished away by the BJP central leadership although he can be counselled to listen to the directions of the party high command. He has to be consulted in the matter of appointment of Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers since it is the State unit of the BJP which is fully aware of the ground situation.

(The writer is Senior Fellow, The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy)