The density of silence

Amid the last-minute scramble today on New Year’s Eve to jot down resolutions for 2018, it may appear odd to suggest that you include one on making space in your life for boredom. In a slim and extremely calming, new book, Silence: In the Age of Noise, Erling Kagge, a Norwegian explorer and publisher, argues that boredom may be one of the necessary conditions to find silence, and thereby a more self-aware existence.

Defining silence

Silence, writes Kagge, is the “new luxury”. But while silence has been much written about, what each of us means by the silence we’d like to bring into our lives is more difficult to define. Moreover, the quest for silence often appears to demand great sacrifice. It has almost inevitably been suggested that to find silence, one needs to withdraw, to be unrelentingly austere and even retreat into a more spiritual space. In her powerful survey-cum-memoir a few years ago, A Book of Silence, Sara Maitland wrote about testing the limits of her endurance to find silence, a state she eventually embraced by rationing her social activities. In accumulating her “experiences of silence”, she went to places known for silence — for instance, to the Sinai desert, to find confirmation of the “density of desert silence”.

Kagge is a well known explorer, the first person to conquer all three “poles” — North, South and Mount Everest — and has obviously experienced silence in its extreme density and aloneness. But it’s a word he too is unable to succinctly define beyond suggesting that it’s a quality/condition that allows us to be present in our own lives in diverse ways. Instead, he takes 33 small chapters to answer the three questions he’s decided to pose: “What is silence? Where is it? Why is it more important now than ever?” The takes are often whimsical, but in his exploration of the idea of silence, what’s instructive is that he also tries to find it without the requirement of retreating or fleeing — in other words, stuff you can try at home.

Plugging out

For one, consider how long you can tolerate being left alone with just your thoughts. Kagge reports an experiment by the universities of Virginia and Harvard in which scientists left persons ranging in age from 18 to 77 years alone in a room for six to 15 minutes “without music, reading material, the chance to write or their smartphones”. Of the group that was allowed to do the experiment at home, most admitted to aborting the attempt or cheating. The group that was permitted some distractions, like reading, music, or staring out of a window, said they had an easier time. But another group was given a way out of this imposed silence: they could cut short their “silent time” by choosing to receive a painful electric shock. Half the group did so!

Not that our ancestors may have fared better sitting alone and quiet in their caves in those days without smartphones and TV chatter. Blaise Pascal, the 17th century French mathematician, philosopher and “boredom theorist”, said: “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” Kagge goes on to quote David Foster Wallace, the celebrated American writer who died in 2008 at the age of 46: “Bliss — a second-by-second joy and gratitude at the gift of being alive, conscious — lies on the other side of crushing, crushing boredom. Pay close attention to the most tedious thing you can find (Tax Returns, Televised Golf) and, in waves, a boredom like you’ve never known will wash over you and just about kill you.” But, adds Kagge: “… ride these waves, he (Wallace) concluded, and it will feel like finally getting a drink of water after many days in the desert.” In Wallace’s words, learn to be “unborable”.

Or, as Kagge turns it around: “Perhaps… it might be good for people to be occasionally a little bit bored? To refrain from plugging themselves in. To stop and wonder about what it is that we are actually doing.”

Intense awareness of the self

There is another silence, Kagge writes, “a silence which each of us must create”, “a silence within” so that “I no longer try to create absolute silence around me”. He spoke to a top football player about negotiating the noise in a crowded stadium: “His reply was this: just after he’s kicked the ball, he can’t hear a single noise, even though the noise level has skyrocketed. He lets out a whoop. He’s the first to know it’s a goal. Yet the stadium continues to seem noiseless. His teammates are the next ones to understand that the ball has passed the goalposts, and he can see them cheering. Just after that the fans realise it too, and then everyone is cheering loudly. The entire thing takes a second or two.”

This, I’d reckon, is the silence that slows down time in moments of intense awareness that allow us to inhabit our own lives more fully. Could it be that they come more frequently to those with a greater capacity for unplugging and tolerating boredom?