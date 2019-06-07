The beach state of mind

I read somewhere that in a roomful of naked people, you can still spot the natural-born leader — something about their commanding yet reassuring body language. Surprisingly there is a parallel to be drawn about North Indian city dwellers on Goan beaches and how they stand out. Unfortunately, in the latter case, it is far from a compliment.

For some reason, the first things that most Delhiwallas seem to shed at the very burgeoning thought of the idea of a beachside vacation is any sense of decency and self-respect. A caveat here: I’m using the term ‘Delhiwalla’ less as a geographic demographic and more as a state of mind, one which can be found in people from almost anywhere in the country. It has statistically been found to be more in the northern stretches of the country, hence the city-specific tag.

Now most of you must be thinking, surely that’s not me. Well, just to be certain, here are a few traits of the typical non-beach guy/gal/whoever taking a beach holiday.

Pre-flight: From the time these folks check in for their flight, they decide to wear nothing but sleeveless tops and shorts. The top is tight enough to restrict blood flow to the brain area, while the shorts are loose enough to provide an in-depth view even when nobody wants one. By contrast, their luggage is always over the permitted weight limit, which leaves one wondering as to what they are packing.

In-flight: By now, said beachgoers have pulled out their straw hats, and since said headgear only makes this once-a-year appearance, they insist on wearing it in-flight. Also because, you know, flying closer to the sun and all.

No fascism, no deodorants: In a bid to renounce all that marks their city DNA (but further marks their presence and territory), use of deodorants is renounced indefinitely. All flights to Goa mostly smell like the spa at a dodgy three-star property. But I guess the gentle waft of sweat in the cabin air is perhaps the only thing that can distract from the stronger, and more general, smell of dirty feet.

Buffet basics: Whether a buffet says ‘all you can eat or not’, as Yoda would say, “There is no try.” In other words, go all out, or all in, whichever is messier, as long as you pile up and shovel in enough carbs to see you through a holocaust. Then, with the belly to lead you, go for a stroll in the general direction of a beach. If you can bring a noisy kid along, the buffet should possibly include a bonus for your effort.

Say no to rules: There’s something about the beach that makes rules seem more bendable than usual. From “No Diving” to “Not Safe to Swim” or the more ubiquitous, “Please Dress Appropriately”, nowhere else does the adage ‘rules are meant to be broken’ apply more than at a beach. Is it really an Insta-worthy vacay if you haven’t been escorted out of a joint or two? Sure helps that the beachside alcohol is cheap.

This column is for anyone who gives an existential toss.