Sironmoney Matters

An occasional spiritual nudge? Yes, let’s call it that

What is our once great country coming to, I say? How low can we go? Is this the way we treat a sister like Chitra Ramakrishna, former CEO and MD of NSE? Pray, what was her crime? She sought the help of a spiritual guru to help her do her job. That, too, a bona fide Siddha Purusha who possessed the impeccable double qualification of residing in the Himalayas and the requisite spiritual force to manifest anywhere he wanted to with zero need for physical co-ordinates.

And what did he do? Apparently, this fine yogi helped Ms Ramakrishna with operational issues like portfolio allocation, listened to Tamil devotional songs with her, guided her on how to lobby with the powers that be, and shared with her the benefits of a ‘sea bath’ in Seychelles. In addition to this, he also said positive things to her in his mails, like ‘Today you are looking Awesome.’

So where’s the problem in any of this? Who among us hasn’t sought the help of a spiritual guru in our personal and professional lives? Did we not hang chilli and lemon from our rockets before they were launched? You think mere scientists and aerospace engineers with their limited knowledge of our ancient, foolproof traditions could have thought of that?

This is the National Stock Exchange we are talking about, I say. How naïve of us to think that this giant marketplace in charge of trading all our stocks could be the territory of finance professionals alone! Where is the god? When even my Dharamdas Pawnbroker has seventeen god pictures on his wall, one Guruji in the back room on standby, and consults him every time I mortgage my brass utensils to help pay off outstanding TASMAC bills, how do you expect the stock exchange to operate godlessly?

You have to understand that, while healthcare, technology, space travel, and art need the help of god, money cannot do without the help of god. Money and god are like the strands of a sadhu’s dreadlocks: inextricably intertwined.

It might be a good time to let my readers know that the best financial advice I’ve ever got came from god – via one of his most munificent manifestations, Swami Nithyananda: Interlife Reincarnation Trust Management. Through this unique scheme, I have ensured that my brass vessels and my great-grandfather’s gold-plated aranakairu will come to me in my next birth. Even if I am born as a coffee-producing civet cat in Bali.

I think the confusion should be cleared once and for all. And all the naysayers permanently silenced. Instead of educational institutions, environmental agencies, centres of science and technology, financial organizations, museums, art galleries, etc., relying on the help of selfless spiritual gurus who work as unpaid consultants, we should officially hand over these organizations directly to the yogis, siddha purushas and paramahansas. And the educationists, environmentalists, scientists, technocrats, bankers, curators, etc., can report to them. The hierarchy is in place that way. There is the ordinary mortal/qualified professional at the bottom who takes his orders from a guru/interlocutor in the middle who is guided directly by god at the top. Why has it taken us this long to figure out something so simple?

I don’t know about the rest of you but I’ve wasted no time in writing to Ms Ramakrishna’s divine guide. (His email id has been generously shared in all the reports.) As we speak, I’m awaiting his advice on putting my nest egg into a new start-up that is making lunar power panels.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.