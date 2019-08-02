Planning to change religions? Here's how to find the right fit!

There was a time religion was like a solid pair of jeans, you had one and you kept it for life. It didn’t need changing, or rinsing. You just wore it like a set of beliefs and it kept you safe and covered. Today, religion is like a pair of sneakers. There’s a new one launching every weekend and, most often, it’s nothing but an older set being remodelled based on a collab with some new-age guru, who often tend to be rap stars. In light of this epiphany that I’ve just made you have, how is one to choose the right fit. Once again, SriSriMaganji to the emotional rescue.

1. Tenets and tenants: If the gods of said religion are dead, then they will have tenets that can sometimes be a pain to live with and are rarely open to interpretation. However, if their gods or leaders are still alive, then there are tenants, i.e. you. And while these spiritual gurus can be coerced into making life less stringent, they will make you pay for everything, including their fifth Bentley. Choose whichever evil you can put up with easier.

2. Up-front investment: Again, the trouble with changing religions is often the sunk cost. Any religion that requires you to pay up front is a bad idea. Like, say, having to climb a mountain to show your devotion or fasting to highlight your determination. Or worst yet, giving up something you enjoy eating! Instead, look for something with a pay-as-you-go plan, just like with penances in medieval times.

3. Peer group: It is very important that your new religion give you some serious bragging rights. Who else is signing up? Who will be standing beside you begging for alms? All such questions need definite answers. It is the only thing going for Scientology at the moment.

4. The beautification drive: Who said a religion only needs to make you feel good on the inside? Why, the religious order of the nuns of Concealer the Healer is built on, pun intended, the very foundation of making you look good on the outside as you might wish to feel on the inside. If the robes don’t flatter your silhouette, that religion is not the right fit for you.

5. PR cred: You know the difference between a cult and a religion — PR. The blood-curdling chants, the young sacrifices, the midnight orgies... hard to tell from a rock concert if you pitch it right frankly. Almost anything nowadays can be franchised into an annual fest, so find a religion that found the right PR agency even before they started looking for God.

6. Snazzy tees: Nothing wiser than a T-shirt with a message on it. Anything your guru utters should have serious tee-cred else they will be usurped from their position of power. My meta tee quote of choice is, “Put that on a tee shirt!” Or was it, “Put on that tee shirt!”?

7. Salvation: Remember karma is like tax, you can avoid it but then it comes back with interest. With most religions, whatever your expenses while living, death is even more expensive an affair. So find a religion where the tax rate is low, i.e. salvation is like a Sunday sale bin item. Loose change should be enough to dispose of a dead man everywhere, not just in UP.

This column is for anyone who gives an existential toss.