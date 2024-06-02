(This is the latest edition of the Political Line newsletter curated by Varghese K. George. The Political Line newsletter is India’s political landscape explained every week. You can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox every Friday.)

National parties are, well, national, as opposed to being regional. But both the Congress and the BJP, the two national parties of India, resort to regionalism as and when it suits them. The CPI(M), which can at least notionally claim to be national, also does the same thing.

As we wait for the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, I thought it would be interesting to recall how national parties have appealed to regionalism during this campaign. The Congress in Karnataka, particularly under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is a champion of Karnataka identity politics; in neighbouring Telangana, the Congress government this week is celebrating the anniversary of the formation of the State, and taking credit for it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu invoked regional pride.

What is more curious, and even a bit unsettling for federal fraternity, is the BJP’s campaign in Odisha where it tried to corner the regional party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), for the role that Tamil Nadu-born, former IAS officer V.K. Pandian has come to play in the State. The BJP unleashed a strident attack on the BJD and its chief, Naveen Patnaik, for foisting a non-Odia as his successor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah themselves led the charge. The campaign against Mr. Pandian also took an anti-Tamil slant, as social media memes caricatured him. Ironically, the BJP is trying to woo voters in Tamil Nadu also, often tickling the regional pride among them

The BJP’s attempts to win power in West Bengal were stymied by the resistance of regionalism in the 2021 Assembly election. This time around, the BJP hopes to win more Lok Sabha seats in the State. The party has been more sensitive to not offend Bengali pride this time around. In fact, it accused the Trinamool Congress of hurting Bengali pride by fielding non-Bengali candidates such as Yusuf Pathan, who was born in Gujarat, and Kirti Azad, who hails from Bihar.

Regionalism that does not target other regions and people may well be alright. But regionalism that turns against other people is certainly harmful for the country. National parties generally tend to ignore or even steamroll regional sentiments. The new trend of trying to be more regionalist than regional parties themselves is a notable feature of current politics.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

A tale of two comedians

Nalin Yadav, who had gone to jail in 2021 along with fellow comedian Munawar Faruqui, has said his career ended after the case. Mr. Yadav and his family are being harassed in his hometown near Indore. For Mr. Faruqui, the controversy turned out to be a career booster.

Jayalalithaa as Hindutva icon

In its ongoing attempts to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, the BJP has presented former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa as a Hindutva champion. How valid is that claim? Here’s an analysis:

Remaking of Telangana emblem questioned

The Congress government’s decision to change the Telangana emblem is attracting criticism from several quarters, particularly the removal of the Kakatiya arch, which is synonymous with the Kakatiya dynasty, and its significance on the Telangana psyche.

Maharashtra and Manusmriti

The draft framework for Classes 3 to 12, which was prepared by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) under the National Education Policy (NEP), has been put on hold after it drew criticism from educationists and politicians across the spectrum. They expressed opposition to a reference to the Manusmriti, which, according to them, discriminates against women, Dalits, and other marginalised communities.

Interfaith love, a difficult affair

The wedding of a Muslim man with a Hindu woman, even if it is registered under the Special Marriage Act, is not valid, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has said while dismissing an interfaith couple’s petition seeking protection and help in registering their marriage. In an order dated May 27, Justice G.S. Ahluwalia said, “As per Mahomedan law, the marriage of a Muslim boy with a girl, who is an idolatress or a fire worshipper, is not a valid marriage. Even if the marriage is registered under the Special Marriage Act, the marriage would be no more a valid marriage and it would be an irregular (fasid) marriage.”