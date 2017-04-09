On friendship walks

The Israel-Palestine issue is proving to be intractable, taking a relentless toll on the residents of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Or perhaps it is the case that it is being insistently portrayed to be intractable, in order to avert an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a free, viable Palestinian state. As the Palestinian writer, Raja Shehadeh, refers to it in his moving new book, Where the Line Is Drawn: Crossing Boundaries in Occupied Palestine, there is “… the lie peddled by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his followers to Israeli people and to the world — that the Arab is the fundamental and eternal enemy of the Jew, that the conflict between Palestinian Arabs and Israeli Jews cannot be resolved diplomatically and that the Israeli people have to forever live by the sword.”

Friendships across the divide

Shehadeh, a human rights lawyer based in Ramallah and the author of, among other works, the stunningly evocative Palestinian Walks (2008), counters this view with the story of his friendships across the divide, particularly with Henry Abramovitch, a Canadian Jew who’d relocated to Israel in the seventies. It was soon after that Shehadeh met Abramovitch, in the November of 1977, in Tel Aviv. The then young Shehadeh, who had just finished his law studies in London, was making the trip from Ramallah with his father to listen to Egyptian President Anwar Sadat make his historic address to the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset. It was a courageous bid for peace by Sadat, becoming the first Arab leader to set foot in the state of Israel. Sadat would be assassinated within four years, the movement of Palestinians within the occupied territories and to and from Israel would over the decades grow progressively more difficult — but on that November day, all sorts of hopeful possibilities of a better future were in the air.

That much appears evident from the first exchange between the two young men in the foyer of the hotel where the Shehadehs were watching Sadat’s Knesset address on a big screen. Abramovitch asked Raja what he made of it. “This will usher in huge political change,” he answered. And it was not only that a friendship was instantly born, the young Palestinian’s response also reflected the power dynamic that appeared to be at play then, and that we would do well to recall today: “At the time I was under the impression that Israel needed our recognition and that it was we, the Palestinians, who were withholding it. I believed we held the power to resolve the conflict. Israel, which said it was ready to negotiate, supported that impression. They popularised it. And here was the head of the strongest Arab state offering Israel recognition.”

In the event, a personal friendship was born, whose ups and downs reflect the shift in the political dynamic, as life became more oppressive for Palestinians, as settlements crowded them out of numerous neighbourhoods, as they suffered collective punishment at the hands of the Israeli state, as many roads were designated to be for Israelis alone, as the barrier wall grew longer so that they were often not at liberty to even gaze into the distance, as security checks become more humiliating. On that first meeting, however, they found much in common. Abramovitch was drinking black coffee and explained he was lactose-intolerant. Shehadeh reacted that he was too. “We both belong to the same racial group,” said Abramovitch, “and are among the majority of intolerants.”

Readers of Shehadeh’s previous books would be familiar with his love of walking out into the hills around Ramallah, and beyond. Such walks, over time, became a record of the incremental loss of access of Palestinians to their land, in fact to the appropriation of their physical space. In Where the Line is Drawn, Shehadeh recounts picking up what appeared to be a fossil during a walk on the outskirts of Ramallah. Thereafter, he and his friends were stopped by soldiers who told them it was a closed military area, and it occurred to Shehadeh that the ‘fossil’ (which turned out to be, in fact, a coral) could be taken to be a weapon, as “under Israeli military law, stone-throwing was a serious offence”.

And the memoir of the friendship, written in an episodic structure, records the distance that often yawned between the two men, not necessarily because of politics and identity alone. Writes Shehadeh: “Each crossing would remind me of what I tried to forget when we met and this often made me feel resentful and angry towards Henry and his obliviousness of what it took for me to meet him.” But friendship, by definition, must entail overcoming such resentment, and Shehadeh’s humane portrayal of the struggle to empathise with a pal is a staggering counter to the political stalemate.