Mr. Mathrubootham’s life goes up and down like stock market

Respected Madam/Sir,

Compared to Mr. and Mrs. Mathrubootham life, up and down motion of stock market is jujube. One day up and up, next day collapse.

Three-four days back suddenly my son entered the dining room as if police entering college library. Mrs. M and self were sitting and eating tiffin items calmly and doing small talks. “How are you.” “I am fine.” “Have you seen electricity bill?” “This idli is little bit dry no?” “No.” “Yes, little bit dryness is there Kamalam, just I am giving feedback.” “If you like feedback so much, eat feedback for tiffin.” “OK Kamalam, kindly please put davara down.”

Just like that domestic talks. Suddenly son is coming. Whether you remember? He is working from home every day. Software or insider trading or something. So far police raid not there in house.

He came and said, “Appa-Amma, one very sad news is there.” Immediately, Mrs. M started shouting like anything. “IS IT POLICE CASE KANNA? IS IT HEART PROBLEM? IS IT LOVE MARRIAGE? HOW MANY YEARS I AM SAYING IF BOY IS SPENDING FULL DAY IN FRONT OF INTERNET MEANS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ONLY. KADAVULAI, DID YOU SAY SOMETHING ABOUT MODI?”

“Amma, what is all this? No, it is different sad news. I have received job offer from company in Bengaluru. Today one meeting is there near Alwarpet signal. If salary is OK means I will find flat in Bengaluru and go there March itself. I have to leave you both alone. I am sorry for this sad development.”

Madam/Sir, Mrs. M and I looked at each other for two-three minutes quietly. It was a very delicate situation. Inside feelings are coming and coming like ‘Aaluma Doluma’ song. But outside we have to put face like VIP people at Gandhi Samadhi. How many years we have been waiting for this manda shiromani to get job in office like normal youths.

Mrs. M put one award-winning sentiment voice and said, “It is OK, kanna! Sometimes career thousand times more important than other issues. Why you’re joining in March? Notice period and all is not there for work from home no? You join immediately?”

“Appa,” my son said, “Say something. Are you in shock?” I said, “Words are not coming for two reasons: one, shock and two, dryness of idli in throat.” Mrs. M put one kick under the table. Then I got up and hugged my son. This is good move for avoiding talks.

In the evening he went for interview. I said, “Kamalam, after son is gone, shall we use his room for one library? Or maybe home theatre?” She said, “No, it has to be bedroom only, when guests are coming whether they will sleep in balcony?” I said, “OK, maybe bedroom-cum-library? Many good designs are there in Internet.” So we spent two-three hours looking at photos. Kamalam said, “I will call carpenter to take measurements.”

Madam/sir, at 5 p.m. carpenter Aravindan is coming. We are discussing and he is giving ideas. At 5.15 p.m. son is coming from interview. “Appa! I have good news! When I saw your dumbstruck face and shock I thought I can never leave family. So during interview I told company, what is need to work in Bengaluru, full office is there at home itself, I will sit and do all the works. Company said, why not, maybe once a month come to Bengaluru for meetings.”

Mrs. M and myself celebrated like anything but fully duplicate sentiment. Meanwhile Aravindan is urgently eating vazhaka bajji then leaving.

Carpenter is gone, library is gone, bajji also gone.

Yours in exasperation

J. Mathrubootham