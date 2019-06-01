Kumaraswamy government will continue until BJP decides to dislodge it

The coalition government in Karnataka, though hanging by a thread, is expected to last until such time the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives the go-ahead to the State unit to unseat the government, a move which is unlikely.

Chairman of the Congress–JD(S) coordination committee Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have come together to save the coalition government although there is no evidence as yet that disgruntled legislators in the two parties are listening to them, given the manner in which some of them are grouping together to call on BJP leaders. Notable is the role being played by the former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna who has been voicing his views against the Congress leadership despite having occupied important positions thanks to that party.

It is quite evident that the bitterness between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) may never settle down despite the dismal performance of the two parties in the recently held elections to the Lok Sabha, and added to this are the disgruntled legislators whose number is swelling every day. It is obvious that the leadership of the Congress and the JD(S) is finding it difficult to have a control over the legislators much to the delight of the BJP.

If Mr. Siddaramaiah is being blamed for the rout of the Congress, the blame rests equally on Mr. Kumaraswamy for the performance of the JD(S) since most of the prime contestants were members of the H.D. Deve Gowda family and among the losers was the Chief Minister’s son, K. Nikhil, a relative novice to politics. It is widely believed (and the results too have exposed) that Mr. Siddaramaiah was instrumental in working against the JD(S) candidates and in retaliation, JD(S) leaders worked against the Congress candidates, particularly in the Old Mysore region. But then the BJP outperformed the two coalition parties across the State.

Several factors have come into play which will indirectly enable the coalition government to continue for more time. First is the need to stay in power but for which legislators of the two parties, leave alone their leaders, will have to remain out of recognition for long given the manner in which the BJP has outsmarted the coalition partners in the Lok Sabha elections and the same will repeat should an election to the Legislative Assembly be held in the near future. Congress and JD(S) legislators seeking to cross over to the BJP will not gain by such acts since the latter too may not be interested in accommodating them in positions of power since it will have to face the wrath of the people if it encourages such practices.

It is known that the State unit of the BJP under the leadership of B.S. Yeddyurappa is keen to take charge of the seat of power irrespective of the mechanism by which it can do so. Will the central unit of the party approve such actions, more so at a time when it has won by a thumping majority and all eyes are focused on its actions is the larger question. The Congress–JD(S) combine is seeking to yield to the demands of a section of the legislators but such acts will only result in compounding the problems that the coalition government has been facing ever since it took charge a year ago.

