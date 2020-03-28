Karnataka a forerunner in COVID-19 prevention and patient care

The impact of COVID-19 may be far too many on people in various walks of life and one among them is the manner in which the fear of the virus causing the disease has brought all political parties and politicians together across the nation and particularly in Karnataka which has emerged a forerunner in prevention and care.

Politicians here are together with very little heard of their dissent, if any, against the ruling leaders who are doing their best in providing healthcare facilities apart from preventing the spread of the disease. Healthcare is a State subject and Karnataka has done well in its preparations to face the onslaught of the virus, and one of the State’s oldest hospital, the Victoria Hospital, has been modified overnight to handle all the infected patients.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling in the State as is the case at the Centre, it is obvious that the government of B.S. Yediyurappa has been abiding by the guidelines and advisories of the Centre in letter and spirit. But then the local situations warrant some new features whether it be in an effective closure of public places or social distancing and it is here that the government needs the support of the people and their political representatives.

While political leaders discussed the preventive steps to be taken against the disease during the recent session of the State legislature, what has been missing in recent days is a meeting of all political leaders which would be appropriate at the present juncture. The need for calling an all-party meeting by the BJP government in Karnataka to enable all the political parties to come together, in the effort to counter the challenges posed of the virus, may perhaps yield optimum dividends.

The newly appointed president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D.K. Shivakumar told The Hindu, “We appreciate all that is being done to prevent the spread of the disease and the healthcare being provided to people. However, the State government should have the courtesy to discuss with the Opposition leaders and also update them on the prevailing situation”.

Incidentally, most of the Ministers in the Yediyurappa Cabinet are also unaware of the situation and the decisions being taken although there is very little that they can do, which, incidentally, calls for expertise . It is only the Chief Minister and two Ministers concerned with healthcare who are believed to be involved in the decisions, apart from some select officials of the government. A notable feature, however, is that there are several medical experts who are being consulted and the decision to set apart the Victoria Hospital to provide appropriate care for the infected persons was owing to their suggestion. Karnataka was one of the first States in the country to set apart a major medical facility for COVID-19 patients.

It is said that the elected or public representatives have a very limited role in the present situation and there is no requirement for any consultation to arrive at policy decisions. At best, it would only be prudent for the government to convey its decisions to the elected representatives and videoconferences are the only way since an assembly of people could have a serious effect.

(The writer is Senior Fellow, The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy.)