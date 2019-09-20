J Lo spotting in St Tropez

Is it the self-enforced detox, rosé withdrawal or the incessant Mumbai rains that is making me long to rewind time? I’m recently returned from Côte d’Azur, which I highly recommend off-season, after the “my yacht is bigger than your yacht” billionaire brigade departs.

A sunny, blissful two days in Paris, to which I’d not been in ages, was the beginning of the end of my endlessly long and lovely summer. My best girlfriend had flown over from New York and together we traversed familiar stomping grounds — lunch at L’Avenue (best cocktails), an aperitif at the Ritz bar, the Musée d’Orsay (a lovely exhibit on Berthe Morisot), sunset at Giraffe, overlooking the Eiffel Tower (great views, bad service), and Les Deux Magots (typically reliable).

We stayed at Relais Christine, a superb 17th century home with 48 rooms and suites, built on top of a 13th century monastery. I loved the Honesty Bar, where bottles of wine, Champagne and liquor were kept out and guests were simply asked to be honest and write down the number of drinks they’d imbibed. Now that’s class.

Two days later we were off to Nice, to meet the rest of our girl gang. Upon arrival, we whizzed past the signs for helicopters to Monte Carlo and went straight to Golfe-Juan, a port town where the boat my European friend had so generously lent us docked. As soon as the remaining three friends arrived, our party of five set off for St Tropez. The coastal town is clearly no longer what it was when Brigitte Bardot and the jet set of the ’60s and ’70s holidayed here. Like most other beach towns that ‘got discovered’, tourism has overrun it, and so has luxury retail. But on the plus side, visiting does provide fodder for cocktail party chatter.

On the first morning, I wandered over to the pharmacy across the street to buy some sunblock. As I was scrutinising the shelves, there was a flurry of activity and raised voices. I turned around, only to find that all the sales people had rushed out with their phones. Naturally, I followed. And who just happened to be walking by, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, trailed by a number of photographers. J Lo looked amazing — I couldn’t believe she’s 50! Those legs. Those cheekbones. They were in town, along with Samuel Johnson, Spike Lee, and a whole host of other celebrities, for Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday bash.

The next four days passed by in a dream, as we swam, ate, sunbathed and shopped. From our first meal at the pan Asian Ban Hoi to an outstanding lunch at Club 55, to La Réserve for dinner, every place had its own charm. But the icing on the cake was going to Saint-Paul de Vence and dining at La Colombe d’Or. This historic hotel, filled with valuable art, exemplifies the French Riviera. The place made me understand why people return again and again. Is it that special evening light? Or the nonchalant way in which the Picassos, Matisses and Miros are hung? It was my first visit to this long-treasured haunt, beloved of art lovers. I was enchanted. Later, as we were awaiting a taxi, I saw a waiter taking a tray of food across the street. My enquiring self immediately turned to a man stationed by the door and asked, “What’s up there?” He replied, “It is architect Jean Nouvel.” Apparently, the Pritzker Prize winner, and creator of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, likes to come and spend time here. I can see why.

