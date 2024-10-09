India’s emerging 150-plus bowlers need careful looking after

Ahead of the Gwalior T20I match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav repeated the essential rule for handling a fast bowler. “It’s important to manage him well,” he said of India’s new tearaway, Mayank Yadav, 22.

There are few sights in cricket more electrifying than a fast bowler in full flow. For generations, India didn’t have one. In the years I was growing up in cricket, India’s opening bowlers were Abid Ali and Eknath Solkar, men with big hearts and strong minds but not enough pace.

When Clive Lloyd hammered 163 in a Bengaluru Test match, many joked that he came out after lunch somewhat lethargic and hit the Indian ‘pacemen’ for six in the act of stifling a yawn. India’s fast bowlers were a joke even among Indian fans. We knew that a wicketkeeper, Budhi Kunderan had opened the bowling, that among the bowlers employed to rid the ball of its shine were the Nawab of Pataudi and Sunil Gavaskar. Fielders rolled the ball while returning it to the bowler, and sometimes rubbed it hard on the ground to hasten the arrival of the great spinners.

Emergence of tearaways

Then came Kapil Dev, who often got a batter to hurry, and later, Javagal Srinath who was genuinely quick. Kapil was master of swing rather than pace. But these two bowlers a generation apart set off a cultural change, with more youngsters looking to bowl pace.

With Srinath, and later Zaheer Khan came a bunch that could bowl consistently at over 140 kmph, occasionally touching 145, that magic figure which corresponded to the gold standard of the past — 90 miles per hour.

Now two young men, Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav, have gone past that figure casually, taking Indian fast bowling into the realm of the mid-150s. Umran, spotted while playing on a cement wicket by selectors on a pilgrimage in Kashmir, made his IPL debut three years ago and averaged 150-plus in some spells. Dale Steyn, the great fast bowler who was his coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad said then, “the world is his oyster.” Everybody loves a stump-breaker and architect of one of cricket’s great sights: the cartwheeling stump.

Malik, 24, who has played white ball cricket for India has missed matches owing to illness (dengue fever) and injury (toe, hamstring, hip). He was not a finished product when he played for India, as neither is Mayank, but there is a good argument for blooding the fastest bowlers early.

The extra pace is a potent weapon, and while neither fast bowler has shown they have either swing or the yorker in their armoury, bowling with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah can pack in a lifetime of education in a short period.

Fast bowlers have it tougher than others because bowling is not a natural act. You run in fast, leap, turn and land sideways — a series of actions involving extension, rotation and lateral flexion. It puts a terrible strain on the spine, back, thighs, feet at the very least. Elsewhere too, if the whole sequence is not properly aligned. Proper rest is important.

Injury issues

The repetitive nature of the job and the danger of captains overusing such precious bowlers mean that side strains, groin and hamstring injuries are common. But there are too the dangers of stress fractures and injuries to the spine. Umran missed the Duleep Trophy owing to an issue with his hip, for example.

Fast bowlers understand that with advancing age, their speeds will reduce. And that is why they have to stock up on other techniques. Richard Hadlee is a great example of a top fast bowler who finished his career as one of the finest proponents of swing and seam. Dennis Lillee was a tearaway before a series of stress fractures put him out of the game. When he returned, he developed other skills and finished as one of the best to have played the game. Mental strength is key to fast bowling.

Suryakumar’s advice is well-founded. A bowler in the 150kmph category is a jewel, and needs to be handled with love, not a word used in sporting contexts. Bowling fast is a difficult craft, lasting long is just as difficult. Captains, coaches and administrators have a role in ensuring such longevity. The sport demands it.