Star-spangled chowkidars

My heart aflutter with anticipation, I opened the big box wrapped in cheerful orange gift paper. My childhood friend from Seattle, Shanks Shankaran (CEO, Thillana Tech), sat across from me.

I hurriedly tore off the wrapping paper. Perhaps it was the six-pack of limited edition bourbons I had hinted about.

They were T-shirts. About two dozen of them. In sizes ranging from Jawahar Small to Vikas XXXL. All in orange. All with “Main Bhi Chowkidar” emblazoned on them.

“What do you think?” Shanks said. He looked somewhat surprised that I hadn’t broken down in a flood of pure Gangetic tears at the munificence and brilliance of his gesture.

“Thanks,” I said, hiding my disappointment. “I can wear only one of them ... the Jawahar Small, most likely.”

“Of course,” he said. “The rest you gift to your near and dear.”

“What near, what dear?” I said. “I have been kicked off seven WhatsApp groups in the last six days. Even my wife is not returning my messages despite the two blue ticks.”

“That’s what I’m trying to tell you, da,” he said, putting an avuncular arm around me. “Gift these to all those friends who have abandoned you. Start by putting on your Jawahar Small tee, taking a selfie, and sending it to our buddies. You’ll be welcomed back with Jai Hinds and Vande Matarams. I promise. I belong to many of the same groups, remember?”

“Really?” I said.

“Ah, now you’re talking,” he said. “See, you know how patriotic I am, no?”

“You must be,” I said. “I’m sure you stand up every time the ‘Star-spangled Banner’ is played at those games you refer to as football. I think I’ve seen a video of you with tears running down your face, one hand on your heart, the other holding a hot dog.”

“That... er... may be so,” said Shanks. “But I speak of my... er... our motherland. I am filled with patriotism every time I come here... once in four years.”

“I’m sure you are,” I said.

“Listen, did you see Uri?” he said. “You should see it. If your patriotism has become sluggish, you just need a dose of Uri. Or Manikarnika. Or Kesari. We binge-watched them all, and immediately rushed to Panagal Park and bought 46 kanjeevarams and traditional Indian jewellery from three different shops. That’s the effect these movies have on you.”

I nodded.

“See, da,” continued Shanks. “You guys here are ignoring our culture. See us. My son goes to mridangam class, my daughter knows all the Amar Chitra Katha comics by heart. And you know my better half. She comes here every year for the music season. What do you fellows do?”

“So what’s your plan with these tees?” I said, trying to divert him.

“Simple,” he said. “We all get together, wear these and have watch parties. First, for the biopic of our leader that’s coming up. Then for the coming elections. It’ll be better than IPL. Even Gautam Gambhir will be part of it. C’mon, stop being a wuss, da. Be patriotic. It’s fun. It brings us together.”

“Would you wear this tee to one of your football games, wine-tastings or PTA meetings?” I said.

“Absolutely,” Shanks said. “I”ll wear the US version, though.”

“What’s that?”

“It says Main Bhi Chowkidar on the front. And if anyone asks me what it means, I’ll just turn around and show them the American translation.”

“Which is?”

“Make America Great Again.”

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.