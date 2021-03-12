Get your water fix

12 March 2021 16:13 IST

It is a boat party and a few days beachside in the Maldives for some

It is sometimes hard to remember that Mumbai is an island. Despite its famous beaches, little of our lives revolve around the water. The city doesn’t boast a proper marina, nor many aquatic activities — apart from the Royal Bombay Yacht Club’s attempts to elicit interest in sailing courses. We don’t even have waterfront dining spots. So when a few of my friends decided to surprise a close pal with a yacht outing on her birthday, it seemed like a novel idea.

Tricking her into thinking we were dining outdoors in Colaba, we instead blindfolded and hand held her descent down the slippery private jetty opposite the Taj hotel and boarded a tender for the big boat. It was heaven to be out on the water, and feast on the setting sun as a twinkling city skyline lit up. If only such occasions were more accessible, how different city life could be.

Speaking of being out on the water, I’ve just returned, rested and tanned, from the Maldives. I know, I know. It is hard not to do an eye-roll, especially since we’ve been inundated with social media posts of several Bollywood stars and influencers who have availed of holidays in the stunning archipelago. “Going to the Maldives is like driving down to Juhu beach these days,” drawled one Statuesque Swan, when I told her where I was headed. It is so true; I know people who have spent months at a time there.

If Indians are flocking to paradise, it is only natural. It is one of the few countries welcoming us, and, with new direct flights, it is also a hop and a skip away. Before leaving Mumbai, we had a slight panic as news reports of Covid-19 cases rising in the Maldives started doing WhatsApp rounds. “We cancelled Maldives! Many cases there! Resort could be sealed!” screamed various chats. Apparently, if one tests positive for the virus at a resort, one is forced to quarantine in one’s room for two weeks (it was unclear to me if this is at one’s own expense or the resort’s). Still, I could think of worse things in life.

Armed with our Covid-19 negative reports, we boarded a plane and found ourselves surrounded by a wedding party. Sporting #Shazasharmagayi T-shirts, they were beyond excited. And why not? It turns out #Shazasharmagayi had a Bolly connection — the groom, Priyaank Sharma, is actor Padmini Kolhapure’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin. Upon landing, we proffered our good wishes and parted ways.

We had chosen the Anantara Dhigu resort because it was 30 minutes from the capital and didn’t require a sea plane. I had been concerned about its high occupancy levels (having called before-hand to check), but the beauty of the resort was that it never appeared crowded. Russians abounded but we also bumped into a Delhi-based real estate tycoon, who was staying at the resort’s sister island, Veli. His wife, who had the most magnificent skin, was every dermatologist’s dream because she stayed out of the sun. I was dying to ask her who she consulted in Delhi but didn’t want to appear over familiar.

Giles Selves, the affable, friendly hotel general manager, told us he had not left the resort in seven months because of pandemic safety issues. “We’re seeing more traffic from India these days,” he said. They really were. A large party arrived from Uttar Pradesh just as we were leaving.

I returned home just in time for The Interview — the one where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unburdened themselves to the world about their difficult joint family. A plot line worthy of every saas-bahu serial, Ekta Kapoor could not have scripted it better. The question is, will it embolden the privileged desi daughters-in-law to speak out against injustices meted out to them? Only time will tell.

