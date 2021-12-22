Extra pressure on Kohli as he looks for a legacy-validating win

Few Indian captains have taken on the cricket board in the manner Kohli has, and that too before an important tour.

There is a folktale about a shepherd boy who pronounced judgement that was both fair and sagacious. An otherwise ordinary boy, he was inspired while sitting on a mound to mete out justice. This intrigued the villagers enough to dig up the mound in search of the magic – and they found it. It was the buried throne of Vikramaditya, a wise and just king.

So powerful was it that anyone who sat nearby became like the king himself.

I’ve always thought of that as a wonderful metaphor for one of the most powerful thrones in India – that of the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Except that while Vikramaditya’s throne elevated one, the board’s did the opposite.

When Sourav Ganguly ascended that throne, there was much celebration. Here was a cricketer, a former captain now in charge. He had seen the game from both sides and had once stated that as captain he had the second most difficult job in the country after the Prime Minister. And yet, here we are again. Same old same old. Transparency and accountability remain out of the window; anyone who thinks things have changed needs to think again.

The cricketing public in India has been presented with an issue they don’t want to decide on. Either their board president is lying or their captain is. The former says he spoke to the latter about white ball captaincy, the latter says he didn’t. Only one of them can be right. Indian captains have generally enjoyed the backing of the board president. Think M S Dhoni and Srinivasan. Or before that, Ganguly himself and Jagmohan Dalmiya. Now a matter that is easily resolved with a chat has been allowed to snowball.

Virat Kohli says he was given just 90 minutes’ notice of being sacked from ODI captaincy. But that’s 90 minutes more than many former captains were given. The low point came in 1979, when the team returning from a tour of England was told by the pilot on the flight that Srinivas Venkatraghavan had been replaced by Sunil Gavaskar as captain!

But just because that was how it was in the past – unthinking, unrespectful, undignified – is no reason to continue that tradition. Especially with a cricketer now heading the administration. The issue is not with the removal of Kohli but with the squandering of a chance to treat an Indian captain with respect and dignity.

Earlier, the board’s behaviour was often put down to the fact that politicians ruled, and they were not expected to understand a cricketer or indeed handle him with tact. So either Ganguly is reading from the wrong playbook or the politician in the mix – the secretary, who is the Home Minister’s son - is the one calling the shots. Neither explanation is good for the game.

Few Indian captains have taken on the cricket board in the manner Kohli has, and that too before an important tour. As captains get older, they begin to think about their legacy. And a maiden series win South Africa after wins in Australia and England would mean that Kohli’s place in the pantheon of captains is assured.

Now he has put greater pressure on himself to succeed as both batter and captain. For another traditional characteristic of the board is its vindictiveness. Kohli has laid himself open to yet another sacking. Officials have long memories for slights real and imagined. For the moment, Ganguly has decided that dignified silence is the best response to Kohli’s charge, but it is an uncomfortable silence. From past experience one knows that a plan is being put in place, and any excuse to further cut Kohli down to size could be used post-South Africa.

Not so long ago, a draw was considered the equivalent of a win for Indian cricket since the alternative usually was a loss. Times have changed. Today a draw is considered a defeat because India are expected to win everything. Skipper Kohli has had a major role to play in this psychological reversal.Yet he could pay the price for his own positive record (39 wins against 16 losses, and a success percentage exceeded only by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting). It has raised expectations.

It is important to get that first series win in South Africa out of the way. It breaks a mental barrier. India had not won a series in Australia till 2018-19, and now they have won two in a row.

Once the first ball is bowled on Sunday at the Centurion to signal the start of the series, cricket will push the politics into the background. If India win the series, it will strengthen Kohli’s hand; if they don’t, the BCCI will be emboldened to take a call. It feels like something has to give.