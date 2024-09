In the article, “The Food Security Act has revamped the PDS” (Editorial page, September 6, 2024), a sentence should have read as: “In spite of the improvement in coverage, the Centre is falling short of the coverage mandated by the NFSA (75% of rural population and 50% of urban population)....”

