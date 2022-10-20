The last sentence in the penultimate paragraph of the article titled “Magnanimity or Machiavellian move?” (Opinion page, Oct. 19, 2022) read: “... when Ms. Jadhav became the first woman ... to win ... defeating Mr. Jadhav by a huge margin.” It should have been Satyajit Kadam [of the BJP].
Corrections and Clarifications — October 20, 2022
