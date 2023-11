November 07, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The opening sentence of the report titled “Bhutan King to meet PM today, Assam border project on agenda” (November 6, 2023) erroneously described Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as Bhutan’s fourth King. He is the fifth King.

In the ‘Sports’ page story which was titled “Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final” (‘In Brief’, November 5, 2023), his scores should have been 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3), and not as published.