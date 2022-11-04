Corrections and Clarifications — November 4, 2022 November 03, 2022 22:48 ISTADVERTISEMENTIn the Editorial, “The second coming” (November 2, 2022), Jair Bolsonaro’s five years in power should have been four years.ADVERTISEMENT This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTREAD MORE FROMcorrections-and-clarificationsLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app