Corrections and Clarifications — November 11, 2023

November 11, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The front-page headline, “Ethics panel recommends disqualification of Moitra” (November 10, 2023), was inaccurate. The recommendation of the Lok Sabha Ethics Commitee was to ‘expel’ — not ‘disqualify’ — the TMC’s Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha.

corrections-and-clarifications

