Corrections and Clarifications — March 1, 2024

In the opening paragraph of a report regarding Mizoram Assembly’s resolution against border fencing (February 29, 2024), there was an erroneous reference to the 60-member Mizoram Assembly adopting the resolution. It should have been 40.
March 01, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST
