In a report, “Modi factor seems to have stagnated over a decade” (Inside pages, ‘CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey”, June 6), a sentence in the fifth paragraph read, “In 2019, two thirds (32%) took this stand....” It should have been “... one third”.

