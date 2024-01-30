Corrections and Clarifications — January 30, 2024

January 30, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The report, “3-D Ramayana shows will be on display for devotees in Ayodhya” (January 28, 2024), erroneously said a three-storey museum at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya would be built over an area of 30,000 sq km. It should have been 30,000 sq ft.