Corrections and Clarifications — January 27, 2022

January 27, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 26, 2023 11:04 pm IST

The report titled “Pakistan Prime Minister to be invited for SCO summit” (January 26, 2023) erroneously gave the year of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s last visit to India as 2021. It should have been 2022. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.