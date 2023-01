Corrections and Clarifications — January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 18, 2023 10:44 pm IST

Corrections and Clarifications — January 19, 2023 A reader pointed out that in the graph that accompanied the report headlined "In a landmark shift, China's population declines in 2022" (January 18, 2023), the population marks of India and South Africa had been erroneously placed on the same line. India's mark is on the line above.

