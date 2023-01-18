ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 17, 2023 10:50 pm IST

In the Op-Ed page “Ground Zero” article (January 14, 2023), the altitude of Joshimath was incorrectly mentioned as 6,000 metres above sea level. It should have been 6,000 feet.

