January 17, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

In the news report titled “Cong. govt. keeps poll promise, decides to restore old pension scheme in H.P.” (January 14, 2023, some editions), there was a reference to a 3% increase in GST on diesel. It should have been an increase in the Value Added Tax on diesel by ₹3 per litre.