Corrections and Clarifications — February 16, 2023

February 16, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

A sentence in the Opinion page article titled “Constitutional oath is not a mere formality” (Feb. 14, 2023) read: “Article 173, however, disqualifies a person with prior conviction from being a member of the Legislature.” It should be corrected to Article 191. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.