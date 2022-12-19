Corrections and Clarifications — December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 12:30 am | Updated December 18, 2022 10:36 pm IST

In a story titled “Curbing air pollution in India needs efforts across South Asia: WB report” (December 16, 2022) the PM 2.5 figures were erroneously given in g/cubic metre. They should have been in microgram/cubic metre. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.