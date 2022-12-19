Corrections and Clarifications — December 19, 2022

In a story titled “Curbing air pollution in India needs efforts across South Asia: WB report” (December 16, 2022) the PM 2.5 figures were erroneously given in g/cubic metre. They should have been in microgram/cubic metre.
December 19, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST
