Corrections and Clarifications — December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

In a story titled “Curbing air pollution in India needs efforts across South Asia: WB report” (December 16, 2022) the PM 2.5 figures were erroneously given in g/cubic metre. They should have been in microgram/cubic metre.

