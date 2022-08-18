Columns

Corrections and Clarifications — August 18, 2022

The article titled “Understanding ethanol blending” (some editions and e-paper, August 17, 2022) erroneously said ethanol burns completely emitting no carbon dioxide. Actually, combustion of ethanol produces carbon dioxide, water, and heat.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 12:31:56 am | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/columns/corrections-and-clarifications-august-18-2022/article65780569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY