Corrections and Clarifications — August 18, 2022
The article titled “Understanding ethanol blending” (some editions and e-paper, August 17, 2022) erroneously said ethanol burns completely emitting no carbon dioxide. Actually, combustion of ethanol produces carbon dioxide, water, and heat.
