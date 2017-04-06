Various quarters including the British Empire Producers’ Association are energetically appealing to the Imperial Government to remove the embargo on the exportation of Indian coffee to Great Britain. The “Morning Post” says: “Mr. Chamberlain has proved himself a friend to India and it is difficult to believe, that he will allow this injustice to be perpetrated, more especially as the tonnage required is small and is already reserved. Moreover, something in the nature of preference is being given to South American coffee, large quantities of which arrived in England before prohibition. Most of it is believed to be held to the German account, and before the war was usually shipped direct to Germany. The paper strongly protests against coffee grown by neutrals, for enemy destination, being given a monopoly in the British market, against coffee grown in one of the most loyal Native States.”
Coffee imports question
Printable version | May 1, 2020 6:41:06 PM |
