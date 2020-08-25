Captains suggest a (legal) bet on things changing

25 August 2020 22:45 IST

Three India captains — Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Virat Kohli — are brand ambassadors for fantasy sport and Esport apps. One of the unintended consequences of this might be the legalising of sports betting in the country. Or at least, a discussion on it without its moral or cultural baggage.

Two distinguished judges charged with cleaning up the Board of Control for Cricket in India — Justice Mukul Mudgal and Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha — both recommended to the Supreme Court that sports betting be legalised in India. This was following the spot-fixing scandal in the IPL in 2013.

That year, according to a KPMG report, the size of India’s underground gambling market was worth $90.2 billion. Indians who bet on sporting events (except horse racing, where betting is legal) have to do so either illegally in the country, or online on sites outside. In either case, the government loses out.

The Public Gambling Act — under which such matters are decided — was established in 1867, well before the birth of the Internet, or indeed international sport in India. The law as it stands makes a distinction between games of chance and games of skill, so the matter is basically one of definition and interpretation.

Fantasy cricket is a game of skill. That is what the Punjab & Haryana High Court (2017) and the Bombay High Court (2019) have ruled, a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court. Individuals might protest, but that is the legal position.

In a short time, things have come a full circle as far as fantasy sport in India is concerned. Dream11 was founded in 2008, the year the IPL was first played, and now it is the title sponsor of that tournament. According to its website, it has 80 million users, with some winning as much as two-and-a-half million rupees. These are either very skillful people or very lucky, depending on your point of view. After all, chance is an element in sports too; consider a dropped catch, a freekick hitting the goalpost or a player stepping on a ball and twisting his ankle.

No legal definition

As often in such matters, the law is yet to catch up with reality. The “preponderantly” (to use the court’s language) skill games include the card game rummy, chess, carrom and, of course, horse racing. Esports can be seen as games of skill too, but in India there is no legal definition yet.

Since both sets could involve putting your money where your mouth (or skill) is, an argument can be made that these involve betting too. Then “preponderantly” comes into play, and the courts have to decide the proportion of skill and chance involved. Is playing the stock market a game of chance or skill? Are the selectors who pick the national side going purely by their skill or is there an element of potential too (which means they are taking a chance)?

Once the Supreme Court ruled, fantasy leagues have been emphasizing the skill portion of the challenge, which is understandable. But such things would not matter if betting on sports were to be accepted. Indians, like human beings everywhere, love a flutter (let us accept that neither fantasy leagues nor Esports is strictly about gambling). In my early days as a journalist, I met someone who would give you odds on which cloud mass would go past a specific point from among a bunch in the sky!

But there was always a moral issue. Cultural too. The dice game in the Mahabharata which led to the loss of a kingdom and a war is narrated to us at an early age.

Yet, when we have wanted to legalise betting (as in horse racing, and now fantasy sport), we have invested it with such virtues as skill, judgement, research, talent, all “preponderantly” worthwhile attributes to possess. There is an ambiguity here that legalising sports betting will eliminate. It won’t matter what percentage of skill and what percentage of chance is involved so long as the system is regulated sensibly.

When the Law Commission of India recommended that sports betting be legalised in 2018, it said the move would end money laundering and tax evasion, the bane of the unregulated market, while boosting tax collections. Two years earlier, the Lodha Commission had made this recommendation, arguing that it was a multimillion-dollar industry, and calling for the government to enact laws to regularise it while restricting it to licensed betting houses and ensuring that players or officials do not participate.

Now, four years later, the three captains of India would seem to have – unwittingly – brought the subject into public consciousness. What they are endorsing may be skill-based, but what they are setting off in the minds of viewers is the idea of betting on sports. Sometimes the tangential can convert into something substantial.