Leaders and people’s choices

Politics of our era is characterised by super leaders who make others within their own parties irrelevant, and command a domineering national profile. A representative democracy is often designed as a combination of several national, regional and local level electoral contests. Super leaders become a factor in all elections, which are technically contested by hundreds of individual candidates. Do local candidates matter at all, or do they matter less than earlier? This question is being tested in the world’s biggest and oldest democracies — India and the U.S. — this week.

Super leaders are more popular than their parties often. Donald Trump of the U.S. Republican Party and Narendra Modi of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reshaped their parties in their image. At one level they remain the central figure of all elections, overshadowing individual candidates, but the quality of candidates matter too, as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of the party’s underwhelming mid-term performance.

Campaigning in Himachal Pradesh where Assembly polls are taking place on Saturday, Mr. Modi urged voters to not bother about individual candidates of the BJP, and vote for him and the party. “…who is the BJP candidate? You don’t have to remember anyone. Simply remember the lotus (BJP’s symbol). I have come to you with the lotus,” he said. While the BJP’s Himachal Pradesh campaign was focused on the ‘national’ (read Modi), the Congress tried to pin it down on governance questions.

While the BJP might want the voters to overlook the candidate, it is aware that candidates matter. That’s the reason why they are replacing sitting legislators in droves. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP replaced 11 of the 44 MLAs it had in the outgoing Assembly and fresh faces have been fielded. In Gujarat, the party replaced 38 of its sitting MLAs in the first list of 160 candidates.

Inadequate candidates can queer the pitch for parties. Mr. Modi is ruthless in cutting out people who have outlived their utility in his scheme of things. So while he is trying to make every election a referendum on himself, he is also very diligent and careful in ensuring that the baggage of suboptimal candidates does not burden his campaign.

The U.S. Republican Party learnt that candidates matter in this week’s mid-term elections. The difference between India’s ruling hegemon, the BJP, and the Republican Party is that the hubris of the latter’s leader led to its being bogged down by a bevy of incompetent or repelling candidates for the House and the Senate. That was self-inflicted injury for U.S. Republicans who could not create a wave in their favour as hoped. They managed to win the House, and the final Senate tally remains unclear. Republicans are caught in a Trump dilemma. Mr. Trump commands a formidable following among the party base that votes in the primaries. An endorsement by Mr. Trump gets one a Republican nomination, but that candidate is often the least acceptable to the general voters. In other words, the candidate selection through party primaries leads the Republican Party into selecting candidates that are less winnable in a general election. In the case of the BJP, however, handpicking of candidates by Mr. Modi leads to the party selecting the most acceptable agent of Mr. Modi for the general public.

But super leaders generally do not like the idea of other strong leaders around them. Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis had earlier fashioned himself as a camp follower of Mr. Trump. He won the Governor election for a second time and his rising popularity is owed to mimicking Mr. Trump on almost all questions while being more disciplined than him. Mr. Trump is now gunning for him in characteristic style. BJP Chief Ministers are a mix of popular leaders such as Yogi Adityanath of U.P. or Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh and those dependent on the PM such as Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat.

Suryakumar Yadav stirs OBC pride online

Cricket has been an upper class, upper caste sport, but things are changing, with talent from more diverse backgrounds finding a place in the national squad. Simultaneously, there’s a tendency to project social divisions onto the cricket field. In India, its unruly online mob abuses Muslim and Sikh players when the country loses a match. Virat Kohli who stood up for this targeted colleagues was himself threatened by the mob.

Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 06. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav, who stole the show at the T20 world cup, has been hailed by OBC activists as the mark of a new era in Indian sport. He is being celebrated as an OBC icon. Suryakumar Yadav grew up in Mumbai but his parents migrated to the city from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. The lack of diversity in cricket had become a debate in the U.K., but India is unlikely to address that question. It is often the privilege of birth that makes a good sportsperson — as is the case of life in general.

Suresh Menon writes: “Sunil Gavaskar has written in his book about how, as a newborn baby, he was accidentally mixed up with another baby. An uncle noticed that the baby Sunil was not the same one he had visited earlier. A search was initiated and Gavaskar was found in a crib in the hospital beside a fisherwoman. Would Gavaskar have become a great cricketer had he grown up to be a fisherman? Or would the fisherman’s son brought up as a Gavaskar played for India? Especially given that his uncle Madhav Mantri had done so?”

According to The Guardian, “Privately educated white British players are 34 times more likely to become professional cricketers than state-educated British South Asians.”

Dimple Yadav in the family bastion

Caste and class inequities are an outcome of inherited privilege and dispossession. Ironically, empowerment politics is also often under the overlordship of select families. Socialist patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s passing recently opened the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency for a fresh election. Dimple Yadav is contesting as Samajwadi Party candidate, in the seat held for long by her father in law. She has a fractious family and a strident BJP to overcome.

Federalist Tract

Governors vs State governments

The tussles between Governors and elected leaders have escalated in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Telangana too, the BJP-appointed Governor and ruling TRS are on a collision course. “…the ties between the institution of Governor and the State government rest and flourish on understanding and mutual respect,” we argue in this editorial after the DMK upped the ante in Tamil Nadu, calling for the dismissal of Governor R.N. Ravi.

Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan arrives to speak to media personnel in Kochi, Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the ruling LDF are in a prolonged stand-off that is only getting nasty. “…the path to reconciliation appears distant at the current juncture…”

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan suspects that the TRS government in the State might be tapping her phones. Her decision to scrutinise decisions related to higher education is causing friction between her and the TRS.

Medical education in Hindi

Medical education in Hindi is a politically attractive proposition, it appears. Uttarakhand has also joined the bandwagon.