Brexit, you serfs!

Having lived the last decade in Her Majesty’s wet and sporting land, I can make an attempt to explain Brexit. But before that I must explain the implication of the word ‘posh’ and also the importance of a delicious but humble sausage roll made by a baker called Greggs.

Posh is not a word in England. Mentioned politely, it is an insinuation, when more direct, it is an allegation. While it normally would denote sophistication back home in India, here it takes on a different hue — a euphemism of middle and upper middle class Britain.

Then there is the Greggs sausage roll — anything really from Greggs. This is the ultimate inverse snobbery symbol of the working class, largely from the North, who also support football, like darts and snooker, and the odd pint. They detest ‘posh’, and through myriad tongues across Mancunian and Scouse, or Geordie, they will remind you of their disdain for the cut-glass posh-accented Londoners and the “Home Counties”!

Why do I say this in the context of Brexit — because one cannot understand it without grasping the nuances of the British class system. Brexit can’t escape it. In this extremely carefully calibrated hierarchy, exists an entrenched snobbery across each category. Class is determined by birth and often region, and not necessarily wealth. And everything gets categorised as such.

Tennis, cricket and rugby are upper and middle class sports, and darts and snooker belong to the working classes. And never the twain shall meet. Everyone on Saturday at Lord’s and Wimbledon look nearly the same — cream chinos, light coloured blazers with a suede shoe. On Monday, they all change to rimless glasses, pinstriped poorly-tailored blue suit, and black slip-on or brogue, and take the train to the city.

On to the matter of Brexit. In the context of my exposition, it would be interesting to refer to the rhetoric now increasingly used by the ardent Brexiteer, “independence, freedom and sovereignty”, which, in its extreme, is sublime nonsense. UK joined the EU of its own volition! It retained its currency and all EU nations have, in any case, their own sovereign government; so the suggestions of freedom and independence are, on the face of it, farcical.

But not through the class lens. This is the British upper classes revolting against their own loss of control. The noblesse largesse in the form of a fantastic NHS and free schools keeps the masses at bay, while exclusivity and control, including political privilege, are preserved in the hands of the few. It is curated to perfection like an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical or Lord’s as it looks on the first morning of a test match — the old money brings in the investment, the middle classes bring in education and management, and a careful alliance keeps the suzerainty of the city. A Central European bureaucracy threatens that model.

But there is something to be optimistic about. Football. As autumn descends, the weekends are consumed by it. That game has many faults but in many ways it is one that has completely broken traditional class boundaries. Flooded with riches from Sky and improvements in stadiums mean posh and mass, rich and not so, sit side by side to share the anguish of defeat and joy of victory. Meanwhile on the field are teams that have men from more than 100 nations, a mix of colours and religion. Liverpool’s talisman is an Egyptian Muslim, Man United’s hope rests on a black English boy from a very under privileged background and Man City surges on the back of Argentinians, Portuguese, Spanish and Brazilians. Therein lies some lessons for the country as it looks to transition out of the EU into this new unknown.

Basab Majumdar is a Londoner whose passions include sports, movies, food, and when time permits some banking.