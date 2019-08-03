Talking female friendships in cinema

Smart women are always a joy to watch on screen, as is the case with Booksmart (2019). Written by Katie Silberman, Susanna Fogel, Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, the film is the feature directorial debut of actor Olivia Wilde. The film follows two best friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) who are top of their class academically. One of them is Yale-bound, and the other is off on a humanitarian mission to Botswana. On the day before they graduate, they realise that their louche classmates who they thought were condemned to dull lives, are also off to Yale, Stanford and Georgetown, with another scorning a college degree in order to earn six figures at Google. Amy and Molly realise that they’ve been so caught up in their pursuit of academics, that they haven’t partied even once in four years of high school, and they are determined to redress this. What follows is incredibly smartly written and performed mayhem.

Buzzing with the need for more of the same, I proceeded to watch a video of the Booksmart cast and crew discussing their favourite female buddy movies, at the SXSW festival earlier this year. While I was well familiar with some of their choices, like Bridesmaids (2011), “written by two best friends and performed by other best friends”, as Wilde says in the video. I also knew the series Broad City, that is now in its fifth season, and Bride Wars (2009), also written by two best friends. The video also threw up a new series that I wasn’t aware of — Pen15 (2019) — that I hope streams on any of the services I subscribe to.

To this illustrious list I’d add Mistress America (2015), featuring the luminous talents of Greta Gerwig and Lola Kirke as stepsisters to-be, and the three Pitch Perfect films (2012, 2015, 2017). Even if we are to restrict the female buddy films to the comedy genre, the US has produced scores of them. The numbers reduce drastically when we look elsewhere. From Hong Kong, Luk Yee-sum’s Lazy Hazy Crazy (2015) is a sexually frank and tenderly comic look at the tempestuous friendship between three young women in their final years of school. From the UK, Helen Mirren headlines the cast of Calendar Girls (2003) where a group of middle-aged women decide to publish a nude calendar to raise money for a hospital, while in French film Girlfriends (2006), a bunch of friends enter a dance competition in order to win a holiday.

These films, and many others featuring female friendships, are written or co-written by women, a point made forcibly by the Booksmart crew in the video. It is then worth going back in time to take a quick look at The Women (1939), based on Clare Booth Luce’s 1936 play, and adapted by Anita Loos and Jane Murfin. Like the play, the entire cast of more than a hundred characters are women. The effect is somewhat spoilt by the fact that the director, even though it is the legendary George Cukor, is a man, and the fact that the women spend much of their screen time talking about men. So I’m not sure whether it’d pass the Bechdel test today.

Naman Ramachandran is a journalist and author of Rajinikanth: The Definitive Biography, and tweets @namanrs