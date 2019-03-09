Behind Lonelybots

It is a combination of outlook and sensibilities that make people noticeable.

I met Jonathan Vijay Stephen at the beginning of my graphic design career. His easygoing vibe and incredible talent made him a source of inspiration. His career as a freelance illustrator began in 2002 when Jon worked for ad agencies and was one of the top illustrators in the city.

Jonathan Vijay Stephen

It was around this time that he boarded the bus with digital illustration. When you meet the man behind the pen, you will understand that his personality and craft are aligned. His art is a reflection of how he sees the world.

“I like the way things are made. When I was a kid, I found it fascinating that everything had to have been created by someone,” he says.

Jon, 36, is minimalist by nature; it is evident in his work. His aesthetics portray a sense of lightness and beauty.

In his recent Instagram series “Meanwhile somewhere in Chennai”, Jon plays the role of an observer of simple situations. It’s a beautiful collection of fleeting moments in our city.

Jonathan Vijay Stephen’s Instagram series ‘Meanwhile Somewhere in Chennai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Driven by the intent of storytelling, art to him is not just about good feelings. His end game is to see art become action.

In mid 2018, he started “Lonelybots”, sad little robots created with the purpose of spreading happiness. This paper toy project is an open canvas for other artists. “I promote empathy or innovation so it can spark creativity in anyone,” he says.

