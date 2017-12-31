A midwinter night’s tale

Outside my window, the sun has already set even if it is only 4 p.m. Darkness has crept in pre-emptively and wages war with New York City’s infinite light and dazzle. From some deep Arctic expanse, a chill descends with the frenzy of a conquering horde. Further north, in Canada, climatologists and urban legend — the two are increasingly interchangeable as temperature extremes become the norm — have declared that it is colder in the city of Winnipeg than in the North Pole or even Mars. The Canadians can get quite emotional about their winters. Meanwhile, the Arctic chill outside most windows slips in and out, like some veteran spy, despite all efforts to deny it entry into buildings. All the while, the mood grows heavier. Knowing as much, tradition in the North Atlantic regions has invented ways to punctuate the seeming eternity of short, nasty, and frigid days with festivities that mark the coming of spring and the promise of life after the desolate days of icy winter.

The power of the mind

For those who come from sunnier regions of the world, that the North Atlantic winter is often oppressive is not a surprise. But for a few, in the sweeping imperium of the cold is also a moment of forced quiet, an occasion to pay fealty to one’s mind, which incidentally is perhaps the only part of the body that is not numbed into inaction. Understandably, the human mind in winter has found contemplativeness as a natural companion.

Perhaps, this is the reason the great Caribbean poet Derek Walcott bemoaned in his Nobel Speech: “Winter adds depth and darkness to life as well as to literature and in the unending summer of the tropics not even even poverty and poetry […] seems capable of being profound because the nature around it is so exultant, so resolutely ecstatic, like its music.” And then, with a poet’s ability to pull a provocative truth out of experience, he added: “A culture based on joy is bound to be shallow.”

In his kind of formulation, the dichotomies — summer produces happy but frivolous societies, winter produces unhappy but serious-minded societies — is simple, seductive, and thankfully false. It is this falsity that Walcott says the Caribbean has played to, to become a tourist site for the North Atlantic: a playground with no winter and no gravity of self.

Walcott was also on to another kind of deeper truth. Faced with the awesomeness of nature — the unending downpour during monsoons or snowfall that lasts for days; a phenomenon underscored by a persistence that is diametrically opposite to the caprice that governs much of human life — the observant mind is pressed into submission. It has no other recourse but to think, to meander within its labyrinth, to watch the shadows of its own thoughts as they rise and fall. Winter leads the mind to the precipice of possibilities.

All the while as humans brood, nature has other plans. The extremities of winter become, like much else at the hands of evolution, an opportunity to cull the weak. But more fascinating is that the harshness of winter also becomes a prerequisite for the continuation of life itself. Some plants, often called ‘winter crops’, can only flower if they undergo a prolonged period of exposure to the harsh cold. That this plant phenomenon was named ‘vernalization’ by Trofim Lysenko, Stalin’s powerful and foolish agrobiologist, ought to tell us that winter can also offer reprieve and a veneer of respectability.

The brutality of winter

For tyrants and authoritarians, from Napoleon to Hitler, the cruelty of winter is almost a seductress’s taunt, especially for those who consider themselves impervious to the laws of cause and effect. Perhaps it is this insight into the brutal wiles of winter that led Mary Shelley to set her far-seeing horror novel about the creation of a monster — Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus — in the North Pole. Closer to reality and thus all the more macabre, in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s novel called One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, winter is a malevolent omnipresence that transforms a Siberian prison camp into a garden of forking paths where death or meaningless existence lie on either ends. In contrast to these North Atlantic experiences of winter, for Kalidasa in Ritusamhara, winter is an occasion for amorous play, for maidens and their lovers, for lovemaking and much wine drinking. Winter for him is less a climatological event and more of an occasion to exalt an archetype, to reiterate a poetic convention. But the harsh winters of the North Atlantic regions is all prose and no poetry.

For now, as the year closes in on us, I write these words facing a window that looks out into the the dark. A fierce hiss of wintry winds at minus 10 degrees comes crashing in on the window. An ambulance wails in the distance, almost reluctantly; slowly, the hum of the city is no longer audible. Winter has stripped bare, like its trees, the city of its vanities. Human presence recedes to wait for another day. Only this time, the new day will coincide with a new year.