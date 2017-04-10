Curious readers are never short of questions. These questions often force one to look at one’s own craft much more closely. For instance, there are two binding codes that determine my work: Living our Values, which is the code of editorial values of this newspaper, and the Terms of Reference for the Readers’ Editor, which spell out my role. On many social occasions, readers ask me to explain how I examine specific issues using these broad guidelines. They are interested in the process and want to know how I, as the custodian of their interests in the newspaper, respond to their queries. Constant interaction with readers leads to new areas of interrogation. One of the readers said that my column “A journalist’s dilemma” (March 27, 2017) dealt with a journalist’s predicament and wanted to know what were a news ombudsman’s predicaments.

Errors in text

The entire oeuvre of journalistic practice can be divided into three categories: the text, the texture, and the grain. There are two avenues in this newspaper to effect a proper redressal: a daily correction and clarification column and a signed weekly column. At a functional level, addressing the problems relating to the text is relatively easy. It is about facts and figures, inadvertent typographical errors, proper attribution, and accuracy. Ian Mayes, in his farewell column as Readers’ Editor of The Guardian, recollected William Hazlitt’s essay “On Cant and Hypocrisy” that spoke about the inevitability in the nature of things to fall short of the standards to which we aspire and that it is only hypocrisy if those standards are false and not believed in the first place. The mistakes relating to the text happen not because the team of journalists working for this newspaper does not aspire for higher standards but due to oversight and a momentary suspension of judgment. These mistakes are irritating, avoidable and yet recur, and are constantly corrected. The Readers’ Editor gets comfort from the myth of Sisyphus.

Principles defining journalism

The five core principles that define journalism and distinguish it from other forms of writing is the grain. These five principles are truth and accuracy, independence, fairness and impartiality, humanity, and accountability. They define the obligation of journalism to its reading public. The multiple elements that constitute this grain are: public interest, transparency, and ethical practice. The signed weekly column is about the grain of journalism. It flags these concerns, admonishes when there is a breach, and essentially tries to keep journalism on the straight and narrow path. The grain of good journalism ensures that means matter not only for readers and journalists about also for future generations. Some of the principles I follow are borrowed from codes adopted by various professional journalists bodies. The key codes I follow are: “Remember that neither speed nor format excuses inaccuracy. Provide context. Take special care not to misrepresent or oversimplify in promoting, previewing or summarising a story. Gather, update and correct information throughout the life of a news story... Scarce resources, deadline pressure and cut-throat competition do not excuse cutting corners factually or oversimplifying complex issues. ‘Trending,’ ‘going viral’ or ‘exploding on social media’ may increase urgency, but these phenomena only heighten the need for strict standards of accuracy.”

The question of texture

Long-form journalism is finally getting its due place in daily journalism. One of the elements that makes or breaks long-form reporting is its fine texture. Some writings dance and some limp. However, I am on the horns of a dilemma when it comes to the question of texture. I have not written a single column on this topic for four reasons. First, I am not sure whether it is overreach or it is within my remit to comment on form and style. Second, I am inhibited by the inherent subjectivity that governs the aesthetics of prose and the multiple layers that forms a texture of writing. Third, the texture in most cases does not lead to ethical transgression and hence does it warrant a Readers’ Editor’s response? Fourth, in a plural environment, do I have a language to talk about the texture of the written word in journalism without sounding censorious? I hope my textural dilemma would soon end in a text that is faithful to its grain.

