The source of self-regard

24 August 2020 00:15 IST

Journalists should realise that the source of their self-regard does not lie in their tweets but in their journalism

Readers often tag me on Twitter to draw my attention to various social media posts of journalists. They ask whether I approve of a particular statement made by a journalist on his or her Twitter account. Over the last decade, media scholars have come up with many questions about how journalists should use their social media accounts. Should social media be used as a tool for self-promotion? Is it the forum to express one’s indignation? A way to crowdsource stories? A way to engage with the readers? Is it possible to confront hate speech, harassment and offensive content with uncivil language and counter-attacks and insults? What is the net effect of the presence of journalists on these platforms: do their posts amplify toxicity or reduce it? In this context, some readers wanted to know whether a news ombudsman’s remit should include the social media posts of journalists associated with the publication.

Social media policy

Over the last two months, many broadcast journalists brought to my notice a motivated social media campaign that hurt the functioning of the newsrooms of two Tamil news channels. My column, “Cyberbullying must stop” (August 3), was the result of growing gender-based cyberbullying in Tamil Nadu. In 2007, the International Federation of Journalists, on behalf of the South Asia Media Solidarity Network, produced a handbook called ‘Byte Back’. It aimed to help journalists “take on trolls, call them out, respond to patently false information and posts, factual distortions, propaganda and misogyny”. Those who actively encourage avoiding news and complain of “negative fatigue” claim that the mainstream media is a bigger echo chamber than social media platforms.

Most news organisations have come up with their own social media policies to protect not only the organisations but also the journalists who are working for them. In 2018, this newspaper came up with a social media advisory for its journalists. While some organisations have binding rules, others have guidelines. Journalists often view these guidelines as intrusive and violative of their right to free speech.

In 2019, the public broadcaster BBC revised its editorial guidelines on staff use of social media, and for the first time it brought in verbal norms into writing for employees. BBC staff were told in an unambiguous manner that disclaimers in Twitter biographies such as “my views not the BBC’s” would not give them any defence against posts that may conflict with BBC’s guidelines. The revised guidelines stated: “The risk is greater where the public expressions of opinion overlap with the area of the individual’s work. The risk is lower where an individual is expressing views publicly on an unrelated area, for example, a sports or science presenter expressing views on politics or the arts.”

Suggesting good practices

The freedom of the press lies in the intersection of media freedom, media pluralism, media independence and safety of journalists. As recent events have shown, sometimes an online presence compromises the safety of journalists. I refrain from giving prescriptive directions and prefer to suggest good practices. I am convinced that it is not desirable for a news ombudsman to entertain complaints against journalists for their social media posts and engagements. As a news ombudsman, my daily task is to reconcile freedom with responsibility. In the case of the newspaper, one has access to all the facts. It is nearly impossible to follow such a method to analyse the social media posts of a journalist.

The policy adopted by Reuters explains both the possibilities and the pitfalls offered by these platforms. It said: “Think before you post. One of the secrets to social media’s success is how easy it has become to participate. But that also makes it easy to respond or repeat before you have thought through the consequences. Whether we think it is fair or not, other media will use your social media output as Reuters comment on topical stories. And you will play into the hands of your critics unless you take care. Resist the temptation to respond in anger to those you regard as mistaken or ill-tempered.”

In her Portland Arts and Lectures series in 1992, Nobel laureate Toni Morrison talked about the source of self-regard. Journalists should realise that the source of their self-regard does not lie in a 280-character tweet but in their journalism.

