Corrections

11 February 2022 00:02 IST

The headline of an international page story on the Quad alliance (February 10, 2022) erroneously said: “Quad is not a security alliance, says Blinken”. It should have been U.S. State Department.

The head deck in a report titled “Language conflict surfaces in Lok Sabha” (February 10, 2022) erroneously said DMP MP. It should have been DMK MP.

