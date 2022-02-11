Corrections & Clarifications11 February 2022 00:02 IST
Comments
Corrections
Updated: 10 February 2022 23:09 IST
The headline of an international page story on the Quad alliance (February 10, 2022) erroneously said: “Quad is not a security alliance, says Blinken”. It should have been U.S. State Department.
The head deck in a report titled “Language conflict surfaces in Lok Sabha” (February 10, 2022) erroneously said DMP MP. It should have been DMK MP.
More In Corrections & Clarifications
Read more...