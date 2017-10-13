Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections & Clarifications - October 13, 2017

>>In the report headlined “Centre cited tradition, wanted Section 375 to stay” (Oct. 12, 2017), the opening paragraph referred to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code allowing a man to have sexual intercourse with his wife aged below 15. It should have said 15 and above.

>>In a Sports page report headlined “Warner poised for ‘home’ finish” (Oct. 12, 2017) the reference to ‘captain’ Warne should be corrected to say Warner — it is David Warner and not (Shane) Warne.

