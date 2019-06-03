Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections & Clarifications — June 3, 2019

In the Sports page report headlined “West Indies speedsters bounce out Pakistan in quick time” (Early editions, June 1, 2019), a caption had erroneously said that Andre Russell had taken the wicket of Shadab Khan. The scorecard rightly said that Andre Russell took the wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail. The error was rectified in the city editions.

