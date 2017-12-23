Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections & Clarifications - Dec. 23, 2017

>>The photograph that accompanied the report headlined “Prosecution lost interest midway” (Dec. 22, 2017) is not that of the additional sessions judge, O.P. Saini, as mentioned in the caption. It was the photograph of the promoter of DB Realty, Vinod Goenka.

