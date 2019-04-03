Corrections & Clarifications — April 3, 2019

03 April 2019 00:02 IST

A photograph carried in the graphic titled “Constituency Profile – Dharmapuri” (Election 2019 page, some editions, April 2, 2019) was not that of the DMK candidate Senthil Kumar.

A Sports page snippet (April 1, 2019) erroneously said that Bairstow and Warner became the second set of batsmen to score centuries in an IPL innings after Kohli (109) and de Villiers (129 not out) (RCB vs Gujarat Lions) in Rajkot in 2016. The match was held in Bengaluru.

