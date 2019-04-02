Corrections & Clarifications — April 2, 2019

02 April 2019 00:02 IST

The headline of a story (April 1, 2019, some editions) regarding the PSLV mission read: “PSLV to launch military’s eye in the sky.” It should have said military’s monitor.

In “Dramatic win for Hamilton” (Sport, April 1, 2019), the reference to Sergio Perez of Racing Line should be corrected to read as Sergio Perez of Racing Point.

