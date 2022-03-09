corrections-and-clarifications

Corrections & Clarifications

Wrong photograph: The photograph of Emma Raducanu was carried along with a Sports page report (under the In Brief column, March 8, 2022, some editions) titled “Fernandez downs Osorio, retains Monterrey crown”.


