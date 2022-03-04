Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications

A Business page report on Shriram Automall (March 3, 2022) erroneously said the company had auctioned 79, 000 pre-owned vehicles and other assets in a single day. The figure should have been 7,900.


